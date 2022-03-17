Could The Blazers Draft Johnny Davis?

With the draft date set and the start of March Madness, mock drafts are everywhere. Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wassermann has the Portland Trail Blazers taking the standout sophomore at Wisconsin, Johnny Davis.

8. Portland Trail Blazers: Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, SG, Sophomore) Some of Davis’ limitations separating and shooting have been exposed over the past week. But for the majority of the season, he’s still produced and won games with a convincing mix of quick dribble moves, power drives, physical finishing, mid-range shot-making, clutch three-balls and competitive defense. Though Davis might not project as the No. 1 option he’s been at Wisconsin, he’s too well-rounded to nitpick.

In the same piece, Wassermann projects the Blazers taking Jalen Duren.

10. Portland Trail Blazers (via Pelicans): Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman) A 21-point, 20-rebound effort last week became the signature game of Duren’s season. It highlighted his ferocious, above-the-rim finishing, as well as his potential to offer more as a post scorer and passer. Still, the Blazers would target Duren for his rim protection and overall defensive presence. In a potential round-of-32 matchup against Gonzaga, a big game against Chet Holmgren could help sway more NBA teams, despite the fact that he isn’t a modern, skilled center.

