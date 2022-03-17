Josh Hart: Dedicated To Competing

Portland Trail Blazers’ midseason acquisition of Josh Hart has provided a positive storyline for the team down the stretch. Between remarkable shooting performances and the energy Hart brings to the court, he has been a light in an otherwise dark season for the Blazers. In a recent story by Jason Quick of the Athletic, Hart’s competitive spirit comes into focus. Quick examines the struggles that helped shape Hart into the player he is today, including the relationship Hart has with his father, Moses, who molded him.

“He didn’t want me to be someone who gave up, or quit,” Josh said. “And it was all because I had the body language of giving up. That was the kind of person, and father, he was and is. And it helped me establish that never-give-up mentality.”

In Quick’s piece, he takes a lengthy look at Hart’s formative years in high school, including an incident that played a key role in his determination to not give up.

You can read the entire piece here (subscription required).