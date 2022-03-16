Thank You, Blazer’s Edge!

Damian Lillard probably won’t suit up. Championship aspirations—or even playoffs aspirations—will be put on hold. The lineup will be less, “Who’s Who” than, “Who’s That?” when the Portland Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 28th. But that evening will be special, nonetheless.

Thanks to donations from readers and fans, Blazer’s Edge will be sending 1,753 kids and chaperones to the Moda Center that night. Most of these participants wouldn’t get to see the Blazers play in person under normal circumstances. On the 28th, they will. No matter what the situation or opponent, the upper rafters of the arena will be filled with cheering, stomping, happy young fans, all rooting for the Blazers to WIN! (Well, you know, except that one guy who’s cheering on the Thunder. Because there’s always that one guy. We gave him a ticket too, though. You do you, Thunder Man.)

Our participants come from 22 local organizations, each of which wrote in asking if they could take their young folks to see a game. It was our pleasure, on behalf of you, to make those dreams come true.

We’ve held this event every year since our inception, except for 2020-21, which got cancelled due to COVID. We’re so happy to bring it back in 2021-22! Whether you’re there in person on the 28th—you can come and see us in the stands if you want—or you’re watching at home, enjoy the extra noise and fun!