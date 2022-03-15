Blazer’s Edge Radio Bracket Challenge

The NCAA Tournament is officially underway, and that means that March Madness is upon us once again. As has become a yearly tradition, Blazer’s Edge Radio will be hosting a Bracket Challenge, with the winner taking home a free pair of Blazer’s Edge socks!

Entry is free. To join, simply fill out a bracket through ESPN’s Tournament Challenge before they lock at 9:00 a.m. PT on Thursday morning (changes can be made up until that point), then join the show’s official group page. See how you stack up amongst the show’s hosts, and other staff writers here on Blazer’s Edge!

Site staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host Blazer’s Edge Radio, which airs every Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.