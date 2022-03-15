Josh Hart On Recent Shooting Performance: “I think I’ll take that every game”

Despite a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers emerged from the experience upbeat — and no wonder, as during the game, he became one of a handful of Blazers to mark back-to-back 30 point performances, per the broadcast team.

Regarding the performance, Hart said that he wants to keep repeating that performance.

“Yeah, yeah, just trying to get the ball out of my face a little more more. I feel like I was kind of resorting back to old habits in terms of that so that’s been good, you know. I feel like some of the shots have been pretty good open shots in rhythm and those kind of things, so like I’ll take, you know, how I’ve been shooting the last two games, I think I’ll take that every game.”

Hart scored 44 points in a win over the Washington Wizards prior to facing the Hawks, a career-high.