NBA Draft Dates Announced

The NBA announced today the dates and locations for its 2022 NBA Draft events.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held in Chicago on May 17 and the NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23.

The NBA Draft Combine — in which prospects show off their skills to potential teams to boost their draft stock — will take place in Chicago May 16 through May 22.

This year’s draft cycle will be of particular interest to the Portland Trail Blazers. If the best case scenario works out, Portland could possess two lottery tickets in the June draft. Portland will likely possess their own lottery pick and they will possess the New Orleans Pelicans’ pick if it doesn’t land in the top four or outside the top 14.

As of today, the Blazers sit at 11th place in the Western Conference standings with a 26-41 record (eighth-worst in the NBA). New Orleans is 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 28-40 record (10th-worst in the NBA).