Blazers’ Trendon Watford: “We Just Want To Compete”

Portland Trail Blazers’ rookie Trendon Watford spoke with the press after the loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Watford spoke about the flow of the game, including how Trae Young got hot and that let the Hawks build a lead. Asked about his performance, Watford said he is getting more comfortable on the floor.

“Oh yeah, I’m just getting better. I’m getting more comfortable with my shot, you know, finding my spots. You know, I can still do better. There’s still some things that I can still work on and I’m gonna continue to get better, and just keep going from here.”

On playing alongside Drew Eubanks, Watford said it’s easy.

“Drew has high IQ just like me so you know it’s pretty easy playing with him, and you know, one thing I know about Drew is he’s gonna give me this all every possession. He’s a competitor like myself and that’s what I like to see.”

He spoke positively about the role Anfernee Simons has played in his own development as a player before discussing where the team is at right now.