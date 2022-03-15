Billups Reflects On Loss To Hawks

Following the loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups spoke about the team’s performance in a post-game press conference, noting the Blazers’ strong first half play.

“We had an awesome first half. And I thought we just came out in the third quarter. One, they came out with a little more urgency, you’ve gotta give them a little credit. But I just felt like our spacing was poor, we turned it over a lot. Obviously, Trae Young got going, which doesn’t help our cause. And we didn’t get the quality looks like we did in the first half. Some of that is on us — some of that is on them. You’ve got to give them credit.”

Regarding the effort, Billups made it clear that he appreciated what the team had tried to do that evening.

“I was proud of us. We gave ourselves a chance to win this game. Our guys just fought and I loved it. I loved it.”

Billups noted that the team kept turnovers to a minimum, which certainly helped.

Billups also spoke positively about the performance of Josh Hart.

The Trail Blazers play the New York Knicks next.