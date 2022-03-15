Blazer’s Edge Radio: March Madness

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys get you set for the return of March Madness as they preview the upcoming NCAA Tournament and the return of the show’s Bracket Challenge. They’ll also discuss Josh Hart’s huge performance against the Washington Wizards over the weekend, the addition of Kris Dunn to the roster, and last night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.

**Programming note: There will be no new show on Tuesday, March 22nd. A previously recorded episode will air in it’s place.**