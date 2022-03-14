Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers get the tank back on track in Atlanta, dropping the first game of a 5-game trip for the Blazers, 122-113.

While the Blazers are clearly leaning heavily on the idea of ping pong balls at the NBA Draft lottery, they’ve now figured out that losing by historic margins doesn’t actually improve their odds and as such have found ways to make the past couple games a bit more competitive.

The player leading the charge? None other than Josh Hart, who followed up his 44-point bid with a 31-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist night. Plus we saw ANOTHER 20+ point performance from Trendon Watford (22 points, 9 rebounds) serving as the...what 6th version of a Blazers 1-2 punch this season?

The Blazers now head off to New York to take on the Knicks and then to Brooklyn for the Nets (Portland might even stay in the same hotel?) before a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.

Hop on in and discuss tonight’s game - the play of the young guys and the NCAA Tournament with Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren in Portland for the West Regional bracket and more!

