Blazers Sign Kris Dunn to 10-Day Contract

The Blazers get some guard help.

By Jeremy_Brener
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract.

The move comes after the announcement that point guard Anfernee Simons would miss the next week or two with a knee injury.

Dunn, who turns 28 this week, was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

This season, Dunn has been playing in the G-League with the Agua Caliente Clippers.

After signing a 10-day contract with the Blazers, Dunn is on the books until March 23 at the earliest. However, depending on Simons’ status, there is a chance that Dunn could be signed to another 10-day deal after this first one expires.

Between now and the 23rd, the Blazers are set to play the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, and the San Antonio Spurs.

