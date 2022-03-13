Blazers Sign Drew Eubanks to Third 10-Day Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing Drew Eubanks to a third 10-day contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing F Drew Eubanks to a third 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks has averaged 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 10 games, including 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's victory over Washington. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2022

Eubanks, an Oregon State Beavers alum, is averaging 9.6 points to go with 8.1 rebounds per game. He has gotten a considerable amount of playing time after Jusuf Nurkic suffered plantar fasciitis in his foot, playing in 26 minutes per game. In Saturday night’s win against the Washington Wizards, Eubanks scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the sixth double-double in his career.

After signing a 10-day contract with the team March 4, his contract was set to expire Monday. Now, he’s on the books until March 24 at the earliest. However, given the team’s lack of depth at the center position, there is a good chance that Eubanks could be signed to a deal for the rest of the season after this 10-day deal expires.

Between now and the 24th, the Blazers are set to play the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, and his former team, the San Antonio Spurs.