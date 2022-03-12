Jacked Ramsays Post Game: It’s Josh Hart’s World

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards...a contest that really was just a backdrop for Josh Hart’s masterpiece. In a a rare (unwanted) Trail Blazers win over the Wizards 127-118 - Hart set a career high with 44 points.

Even without the entire starting lineup and top 9 from opening night, the Blazers were able to control a wire-to-wire victory over the Wizards, who never really threatened.

Hart had help from Trendon Watford’s career night (27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists & 2 steals) and Drew Eubanks (20 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists).

This season remains the most unpredictable to date. No matter which way the Blazers go with personnel decisions, one thing remains - they vibes are good. Even on record setting blow outs, consecutive defeats, and nights when the shots just don’t fall - the positive vibes and the attitudes have changed from the start of the season. That matters in the long run.

