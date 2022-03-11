Anfernee Simons Out At Least Another Week With Knee Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that Anfernee Simons is dealing with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

An MRI taken yesterday confirmed Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons with mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee, the team announced today. Simons has missed Portland’s last two games. He will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

This news comes in the wake of Coach Chauncey Billups suggesting that the in-form Blazer was close to a return just two days ago.

Simons last played against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 5 when it was reported he suffered a high thigh contusion.

In 57 games, including 30 starts, this season, Simons has averaged a career high 17.3 points on 40.5 percent three point shooting as well as 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 29.5 minutes.

Simons has been discussed by a number of national pundits as in contention for this season’s Most Improved Player award.