Watford vs. Johnson and Other Trail Blazers Questions

The Portland Trail Blazers may be down in the dumps, but your favorite Trail Blazers podcast keeps going strong as the next episode of Dave and Dia is live! This week the dynamic duo detox after the Great Damian Lillard Debate of [Episode] 68 by taking on less controversial topics like global warming and the correct way to do religion!

Well...not really, but they DO talk up Anfernee Simons as NBA Most Improved Player for 2022, Portland’s most promising young talents (Dave and Dia disagree on this), how to keep up fandom in the midst of huge changes and ebbing success, losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns (and what we might learn from them) and plenty more. Dave and Dia aren’t going to let a little tanking by proxy ruin their fun!

You can download the podcast or subscribe here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!