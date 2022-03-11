Odds are Long Against Blazers This Year, but Simons Shines

The Portland Trail Blazers’ odds of winning the 2022 NBA Championship are, to put it charitably, not great. After a pivoting into a series of losses following mid-season trades, seemingly intent on sitting most of the recognizable players in their lineup, the Blazers have joined the least-promising teams in the league according to DraftKings.

Portland stands alongside the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, and a half-dozen other franchises with +100000 odds to win a title this year. Those same odds apply to winning the Division and the Western Conference. That means if you bet $100 on the Blazers to achieve one of these goals, you’d receive $100,000 if and when they actually did it. Then you could take that $100,000 and parlay it into a bet that a hippopotamus would scale Mt. Everest and you’d be set for many lifetimes.

Portland fans do have one ray of hope, per the oddsmakers. Point guard Anfernee Simons currently has +3500 odds to win the 2022 NBA Most Improved Player Award. That ranks him fifth among his colleagues, with Ja Morant, Miles Bridges, Darius Garland, and Dejounte Murray favored above him. A $100 bet on Simons would yield $3500 if he won the honor.

