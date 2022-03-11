Portland’s Recent Play Is Off The Charts... But Not In A Good Way

The Portland Trail Blazers are 4-11 in their last 15 games, one of the worst stretches in the league in that time.

It comes as no surprise considering the fact that the Blazers have been playing without any of its real contributors from a year ago. Every major contributor from last year’s playoff team are either injured or wearing a different jersey.

But these past 15 games have been historically bad. Outside of the team’s four-game win streak before the All-Star Break, the team has lost every game and all but two of those games have been double-digit losses.

The team has had one of the worst defenses and the league-worst offense.

What stands out to you in this chart?

The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/IlZtVcjD7n — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 11, 2022

There are 29 logos seen in the frame. The one that’s missing? The Portland Trail Blazers, whose offense has been so poor that it can’t fit in the graphic.

Their 101.5 offensive rating ranks last in the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who sit at 29th, are 3.3 points ahead of that number.

And while the defensive rating doesn’t sit at the bottom of the league, coming in at 23rd with a 117.4 rating isn’t much to celebrate either.

Maybe in the final 17 games, the Blazers can find their way back onto the chart.