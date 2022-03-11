What Should Trail Blazers Fans Know About The Wizards?

In order to get a bit more insight on the current state of affairs of the Portland Trail Blazers’ next opponent, the Washington Wizards, we spoke to Bullets Forever managing editor Albert Lee.

You can follow Albert on Twitter @aleeinthedmv

Thank you Albert for participating in our Q&A.

1. The Wizards, like the Blazers, sit 11th in the conference and 1.5 games back of the play-in. How good are the Wizards’ chances of sneaking into the top 10 and playing bonus basketball this season?

The Wizards are 4-6 in their last 10 games and only just started to get Kristaps Porzingis back. I’m not that optimistic that they will make the Play-in at this point. That being said, they are 1.5 games behind the Hawks for the 10th seed.

2. Another common thread these two teams share is the national media throwing their best player into trade talks. How much truth stands behind the Bradley Beal rumors?

If Beal wants to play for a contender right away, he is going to have to find another team besides the Wizards. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is seriously thinking about playing elsewhere. That said, Washington is trying to assemble a team built around his strengths, something Beal has noted in previous interviews. He won’t get that opportunity anywhere else but Washington.

3. If the Wizards lose this game, what would be the reason why?

The Wizards would lose this game because of poor three point shooting while allowing Portland to go off from deep. The Wizards are the worst team at total 3P makes and among the worst at 3P percentage, so when they fall behind, it’s just a bit harder for them to catch up.

4. What is one thing you want Blazers fans to know about the Wizards that can’t be seen through box scores?

I’d like to say that it’s early, but Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have developed some good chemistry in their first two (so far just two games) together. Granted, their stats are already great as it is, but I enjoyed seeing the positive vibes early on from the two.

5. What is your prediction for the game?

118-108 Blazers