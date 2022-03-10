Jacked Ramsays Live: NBA Draft And NCAA Tournament Primer

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a detour from the tank festival that is the Portland Trail Blazers and dive into the world of the NBA Draft and upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The guys are taking your questions about who to watch, where to look, and ultimately which ways the Blazers may go in the coming months as they pursue talent to add to Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Josh Hart.

With the Draft Lottery still months away, it’s about gathering as much information as possible over the next few weeks for a final chance before individual workouts, the NBA Combine and interviews to tie it all together. Jabari Smith Jr, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Shaedon Sharpe, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Ben Mathurin — there’s no shortage of talent for the Blazers to evaluate as they MAY have two first round picks to work with.

