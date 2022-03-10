How to Rebuild the Blazers with Jake Fischer

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report joins host Danny Marang for a special Jacked Ramsays where they take a look back over the transition for the Portland Trail Blazers from the beginning of the season until now and then look ahead to what’s next.

They talk about when discussions around CJ McCollum began, the possibility that Portland could have received Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart last summer (or even the deadline before), and why the Blazers did what they did in the end in sending McCollum and Larry Nance Jr to New Orleans for essentially Josh Hart, a protected 1st round pick and salary relief.

Beyond that, where does that leave Portland now? While Jerami Grant was pursued rather heavily up to the final buzzer of the trade deadline, what does it mean now — where will Portland turn in the summer? Is Grant the only name out there? Jaylen Brown and Aaron Gordon were names in the past and the present that Damian Lillard has mentioned. Could landing one top-end wing to the roster make another player want to join that previously wasn’t in the mix?

Finally, where does Jusuf Nurkic sit in the Blazers’ plans going forward? Hop on in and get a view from the outside as we take a look over the timeline for what will likely be the most important offseason for the Trail Blazers in two decades.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!