Blazer’s Edge Radio: Back to Earth

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the end to the team’s winning streak in the wake of Jusuf Nurkic’s injury—leaving Anfernee Simons as the only active player remaining from Portland’s Opening Night rotation. In addition, they’ll fill out their updated NBA Award ballots as the season enters it’s home stretch and the MVP race intensifies.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.

Programming note: There will be no show on Tuesday, March 8 as XRAY will be airing special coverage throughout the day in celebration of International Women’s Day.