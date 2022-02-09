Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Lakers

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they go over Wednesday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers... a game that saw a healthy Lebron James and Anthony Davis get outplayed by a built on the fly, young scrappy Portland team, who earned the 107-105 win.

After an abysmal first half from Anfernee Simons, he came out ROARING to start the third quarter, dropping 25 points the final two frames and 29 points on the evening, Simons will get top billing but the role players, heck the deeeeeeep role players, pushed up in their pecking orders due to trades; CJ Elleby, Greg Brown III, KELJIN BLEVINS. All delivered some of their best performances as young pros.

Beyond a fun win over the Lakers, join the guys to take a look at the upcoming trade deadline that’s only 14 hours away.

