Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers, or some version of them, are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night in Portland as part of a rare home/home back-to-back. When finished, the Blazers will only have 10 home games remaining on the season and roughly 15 hours until the NBA trade deadline is closed February 10th at 12 PM PST.

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s match up between the Blazers and Lakers - which was hoped to feature new acquisition, Josh Hart but he’s been ruled out for “rest.”

Beyond that, they’ll take a look at more potential options for the Blazers over the remaining time up until the deadline closes.

Heading into tonight’s action, the Blazers are only 3 games ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 4th worst record and a race to the bottom for increased ping pong balls in the lottery selection. With Anthony Davis playing for the Lakers and LeBron James giving it a go up until tip-off, there’s a good chance that Portland continues to stack those lottery odds!

