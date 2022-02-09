Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Los Angeles Lakers following some wild and crazy times for the team as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Last night’s matchup against Orlando featured some interesting rotations, and tonight is likely to be no different.

Wednesday, February 9- 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Josh Hart (out), Didi Louzada (out)

Lakers injuries: Dwight Howard (out), Kendrick Nunn (out), Carmelo Anthony (out)

SBN Affiliate: Silver Screen and Roll

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!