The Portland Trail Blazers have traded CJ McCollum, Tony Snell and Larry Nance Jr to the New Orleans Pelicans for Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 protected first round pick and two future second round picks. The trade news broke on Tuesday morning, and Portland fans seemed to be in shock and somewhat disappointed, although some really embraced the direction the team seems to be going.

If you’d like to know more details of that trade, you can find them in this post. To follow up the big trade news, Dave and Dia jumped online and did a second episode of the new, abridged version of the Dave and Dia podcast— Dave and Dia Daily. While this still isn’t actually daily, the plan is to bring these regularly in addition to the full podcast, and this approaching trade deadline brings lots of content!

Take a few quick minutes and listen to this quick and easy podcast about the CJ McCollum news, how Dave and Dia feel about it, and what comes next, here.

