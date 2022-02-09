Blazers Acquire Joe Ingles, Pick In Three-Way Deal

Shortly after acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the New Orleans Pelicans, the Portland Trail Blazers are dealing him away along with Tomas Satoransky in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs that brings the Jazz’ Joe Ingles to the Blazers along with Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It marks the third trade made by the Trail Blazers in recent days. Ingles is currently out with a torn ACL in his left knee; his contract is set to expire this year. Ingles signed with the Jazz in 2014 after stints in the National Basketball League in his native Australia, the EuroLeague, and Israel. Hughes was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 39th pick in the 2020 draft and his rights were subsequently traded to the Jazz.

In 45 games with the Jazz this season, Ingles averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Hughes played 14 games with the Jazz, averaging 3.1 points and 1.2 assists.