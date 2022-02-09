Remembering McCollum’s Big Moments with the Blazers

The Church of Roy podcast is back to discuss the Trail Blazers’ decision to trade CJ McCollum to the Pelicans. Following Tuesday’s big move, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald detail the trade package that the Blazers received in this weeks episode.

Both Brian and Steve emphasize the cap flexibility that has opened up for the Blazers over the last week. That said, a potential repeat of the summer of 2016 casts a shadow over the offseason(s) ahead. If the interim tag is removed from Joe Cronin’s title, is he the right fit for the GM post moving forward?

❤️ MCCOLLUM MEMORIES ❤️



It finally happened…Brian and Steve breakdown the big trade and take some time to celebrate CJ’s legacy in Portland. Are more moves on the horizon?



: https://t.co/rjVoObhR6X pic.twitter.com/yoY5ySPfFm — Church of Roy Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) February 9, 2022

Outside of the mechanics of the trade between the Blazers and Pelicans, this episode looks back at the legacy that McCollum carved out in Portland. Brian discussed McCollum’s willingness to fit in behind Damian Lillard’s shining star with the Blazers. When it came to memorable performances, Brian highlighted McCollum’s stellar series against the Nuggets in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Steve’s memory focused on McCollum’s fearless production against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Playoffs.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.