Blazers Waive Cody Zeller Following Pelicans Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived injured center Cody Zeller following the uneven trade that sent CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier today.

The Blazers have also officially announced the trade that has ended McCollum’s nine-year tenure in Portland.

The Trail Blazers have acquired Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomáš Satoranský, Didi Louzada, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick, the better of New Orleans’ and Portland’s 2026 second-round draft picks and New Orleans’ 2027 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, the team announced today. In a related move, the Trail Blazers have waived Cody Zeller. “I want to thank Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell and Cody Zeller for their contributions to the organization and community this season,” (Interim General Manger Joe) Cronin continued.

Zeller signed a veteran free agent contract with the Blazers last offseason and has since played 27 games, averaging 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists off the bench.

He underwent surgery on January 25 to address a right patellar avulsion fracture, which has kept him out for more than 20 games this season.