Trail Blazers “Engaged In Conversations” For Jerami Grant

With the approach of the NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to make another move by acquiring Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons, reports Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Having already moved Norm Powell and CJ McCollum, Portland is still engaged in conversations with Detroit on acquiring forward Jerami Grant, sources said.

The Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans along with Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, while Norman Powell was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers along with Robert Covington.

What a trade package could look like for Grant is up for speculation.

Grant played college ball at Syracuse before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 39th pick. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, then to the Nuggets in 2019, before joining the Pistons in 2020, where he signed a $60 million contract for three years. He has played 28 games this season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and one steal.