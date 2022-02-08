Jacked Ramsays: Rapid Reaction to CJ McCollum Trade

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at breaking news Tuesday morning that saw the Portland Trail Blazers trade: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell to the New Orleans Pelicans for Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 protected 1st round pick, and two 2nd round picks.

The trade marks an end to the Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum era — one that saw a magical run to the Western Conference Finals and an unceremonious exit in the 1st round to a wildly short handed Denver Nuggets team.

What happens from here? Are the Blazers done? No: they have too many players on the roster currently so more moves are coming. However, could Jerami Grant or Myles Turner be on the table?

The Blazers will have more cap space than they’ve had in the modern era heading into next season: if the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to create a max slot to sign James Harden, could a disgruntled Ben Simmons fit the bill?

Tune in, unwind, relax or completely lose your mind as the guys break it down.

