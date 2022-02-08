NBA Trade Tracker: Pacers Making Moves

As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, more and more teams are getting deals done, including the Portland Trail Blazers. We’ll have the latest trades news here.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers are closing in on a deal with the Sacramento Kings to send Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday to the Kings in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Tristan Thompson, and Buddy Hield. Earlier this week, the Pacers dealt Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract and picks.

The Pacers had been seen as a possible trade partner for the Portland Trail Blazers. So far, the Blazers have dealt CJ McCollum, along with Tony Snell and Larry Nance Jr, to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Blazers received picks, Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, and Didi Louzada in exchange.