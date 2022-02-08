Blazer’s Edge Radio: Pulling the Plug

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys will give their thoughts on Friday’s salary dump trade that sent starters Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for a meager package highlighted by lottery pick Keon Johnson. They’ll also discuss the CJ McCollum trade to the New Orleans Pelicans for Josh Hart and draft picks.

As these moves signal the Blazers pulling the plug on serious contention this season, they’ll discuss what they hope to see from Portland’s young players over the next two months. In addition, they’ll debate who has the most to gain around the league leading up to this week’s NBA Trade Deadline, as well as who is the most egregious All-Star snub.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.