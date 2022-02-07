Eric Bledsoe’s Future In Portland Is “Up In The Air”

New Portland Trail Blazers guard Eric Bledsoe is still unsure whether he’ll be with the team after Thursday’s trade deadline, per Bleacher Report’s Sean Highkin.

I asked Bledsoe directly if he thinks he'll still be here after Thursday. His response: "It's up in the air. I'm being professional. Come in and do my job like I always have, see where it goes." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 7, 2022

The 32-year-old was traded to Portland last week along with Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson in exchange for Robert Covington and Norman Powell who both debuted for the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

If Bledsoe is moved again before Thursday, he cannot be combined with another Portland player.

Bledsoe, who did not miss a game this season before arriving in Portland, did not participate in Sunday night’s game or today’s practice due to left Achilles tendinopathy.

This season, Bledsoe has averaged 9.9 points on 31 percent three point shooting, along with 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 54 games.

The former All-Defensive First Team recipient has enjoyed a 12-year career, spending time with the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and two stints with the Clippers.