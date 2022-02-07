Gary Trent, Jr. Had Miserable Time with Trail Blazers

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent, Jr. was unhappy during his stay in Portland due to negativity from the front office, according to his father, Gary Trent, Sr. The elder Trent’s comments came as part of The Raptors Show with Will Lou, airing online and on SportsNet 590, The Fan in Toronto.

Here’s the transcript of the conversation:

My biggest thing when I’m watching my son play is the happiness and joy that he plays with now. You know, my son played with so much pain and my son was so depressed and so down and so sad in Portland, that watching him play actually used to hurt. Because I knew my son wasn’t feeling himself, he wasn’t playing his game. He was under a lot of negative pressure from negative statements from front office people and lack of belief and things like that. My son getting traded was the best thing for his spirit and for his career and just for his emotional-mental balance. When I come and visit my son now in Toronto, he’s in a much happier place mentally and a spiritually happier place. He smiles more. He’s looking forward to practice. He’s looking forward to the games. I see the love of the game and the love for the game blossoming within him again. When he was in Portland, he wasn’t feeling that lively. I don’t know if you have children or not, but if you have a child and your child is sick or your child is not feeling well or something like that, as a parent you can feel that. You can see that.

The Blazers traded for Trent, Jr. on draft night in 2018 after he was selected 37th overall by the Sacramento Kings. He played for two and a half years in Portland before being traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of a package that brought the Blazers guard-forward Norman Powell.

Both moves were orchestrated by former President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, who was also the executive in charge of the front office during Trent, Jr.’s tenure. Olshey was dismissed in December, 2021 for violating the team’s code of conduct.

The Blazers recently traded Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for young players and cap relief. Trent, Jr. is averaging 18.1 points in 34.9 minutes per game this season for the Raptors, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 39.9% from the three-point arc.

Here’s the video of the entire show.

Trent, Sr. also played for the Blazers for three seasons between 1995-1998.