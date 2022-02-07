Three Potential Trades For CJ McCollum

With Norman Powell and Robert Covington already out of town, the Portland Trail Blazers rumors are now fully squared onto CJ McCollum.

McCollum has potential interest from the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.

Here’s a look at some possible deals that could be on the horizon from those teams:

Atlanta Hawks

Hawks receive: CJ McCollum

Trail Blazers receive: Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2022 first-round pick (lottery protected via CHA)

The Hawks are searching for the perfect backcourt partner for Trae Young, which makes sense as to why CJ McCollum is on their radar. In return, the Blazers get some filler and a first-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets, the same one it acquired in the Kevin Knox-Cam Reddish swap.

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans receive: CJ McCollum

Trail Blazers receive: Tomas Satoransky, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, 2022 second-round pick (from SAC)

The Pelicans are looking to take the next step and fight for a spot in the play-in tournament. By adding McCollum, their chances increase and they have the most intriguing package out of these three to acquire. Jaxson Hayes has some off-court distractions and could be revitalized by a change of scenery. Josh Hart is a player that every team could make better. Tomas Satoransky matches salaries and would likely be bought out to add time for Anfernee Simons at the point guard position.

New York Knicks

Knicks receive: CJ McCollum

Trail Blazers receive: Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker, 2022 first-round pick (lottery protected)

This trade doesn’t feel all that glitzy for the Blazers, but this would be a sign that they are really trying to move off of McCollum. Evan Fournier’s contract and spot in the lineup fits right in along with Kemba Walker’s salary. Walker likely wouldn’t play in Portland, but taking on his salary earns them a first-round pick for the next draft should the Knicks make the playoffs.

