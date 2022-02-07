‘I Didn’t Believe It’: Norman Powell Talks Trade to Clippers

Many people were surprised Friday by the Portland Trail Blazers trading Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers, including Norman Powell.

“My agent called me, I didn’t believe it,” Powell said at the Clippers post-game press conference Sunday night.

Just 10 months after Powell was acquired by the Blazers in a trade with the Toronto Raptors, he was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers to return to the same city he played in during his four seasons at UCLA.

Powell had just began to acclimate to the Portland lifestyle, signing a five-year deal over the summer and buying a house in the area.

"Some of the [Blazers] guys were talking [about trades]. I knew I wasn't untradeable, but just because I signed the long-term deal, 5 years, I bought a house out there like, "I'm gonna be here for a little bit.' I just got my furniture into the house."



While there was shock value with the trade, Powell is embracing the opportunity this deal brings for him at this point in his career.

“I definitely didn’t think I was going to be traded, but it feels good,” Powell said. I was definitely excited to be coming home.”

Powell will look to bring his hometown team to the playoffs in the final stretch of the season as they currently sit 27-28 in the standings.