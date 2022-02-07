Could CJ McCollum End Up With The Knicks?

In the next few days, the Portland Trail Blazers could look extremely different than they do today. And that might include trading away a franchise great.

According to Marc Stein’s Substack, the New York Knicks are a potential landing spot for CJ McCollum.

My best trade scuttle from the weekend with roughly 75 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline ...all here for you in Monday column form: https://t.co/oCQyo5cpCX — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2022

McCollum, 30, has played for the Blazers since he was drafted by them with the 10th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and is the longest tenured player on the team apart from Damian Lillard.

This season, McCollum missed 18 games with a collapsed lung, but he’s still averaging 20.5 points per game.

He’s currently in the first year of a 3-year, $100 million contract, which is a difficult contract to trade unless you find a team that’s desperate for some star quality into their roster.

Enter the New York Knickerbockers.

The Knicks have been trying to add stars to their team since the dinosaurs were around but only have Julius Randle and soon-to-be star RJ Barrett to show for it, so bringing in McCollum could help vault them back into the playoff picture.

A trade would be tricky since so much salary would have to come back for McCollum, but with the Powell and Covington trade that took place last week, now might be the best time to pull the trigger.