NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers Have ‘Held Talks’ With Kings About Marvin Bagley

Tick tock, tick tock. It’s trade deadline o’clock.

And the Portland Trail Blazers are far from done even after their five-player blockbuster trade that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

One player that is catching Portland’s eye is Sacramento Kings big Marvin Bagley III.

We’ve written about the possibility of the Kings acquiring Bagley a few times already this season, but Action Network Sports has confirmed that the two teams have “held talks” about a trade that would land Bagley in Portland.

While the Blazers’ direction is unclear at the moment with how locked in the team is into a rebuild, Bagley is the type of player that improves the team in the short term and potentially in the long term. He’s set to enter restricted free agency this offseason.

The Kings are also in the boat of conflicting directions. They currently sit 13th in the Western Conference, but the franchise is itching for its first playoff appearance in 16 years and there is some urgency to at least make the play-in game.

The Kings have been linked to players like Ben Simmons and Domantas Sabonis, so moving Bagley could free up that space on the floor and cap space to bring in one of those big-contract players.