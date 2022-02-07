What’s the Next Move for the Blazers?

It’s a Monday Mailbag edition of the “Jacked Ramsays” podcast where hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague do their best to answer as many of your questions as possible.

With less than three days remaining before the NBA Trade Deadline February 10th and the Portland Trail Blazers having already made a significant change to the roster; sending out Norman Powell and Robert Covington - two starters, and taking back Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2nd round pick - many are wondering... what gives?

The Blazers got under the luxury tax, but that doesn’t help “the team” in any tangible way a fan can like and/or appreciate so what comes next?

Was Jusuf Nurkic’s comment to Jason Quick only weeks ago around how interim GM Joe Cronin told him that the Blazers would look to build around Nurkic, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard not quite as solid of a commitment? Are the Blazers looking more towards the future and building around Lillard and Anfernee Simons? Will the Blazers look to move on from both McCollum AND Nurkic in such a short period?

Are the Blazers having a rebuild on the fly that hasn’t been acknowledged? What will the Blazers do with Bledsoe’s contract. Is he going to play for them?

Tune in and find out!

