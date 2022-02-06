Powell, Covington Perform Well in Clippers Debut

The Los Angeles Clippers may not have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday evening, but Clippers fans are walking away excited about the futures of their two new players.

Former Portland Trail Blazers wings Norman Powell and Robert Covington made their debuts with their new team after being traded for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future second-round pick Friday.

The pair came off the bench against the Bucks but the two stated their case to eventually enter the starting lineup.

Covington finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds on 4 of 7 shooting from the field, including three triples.

But Powell was the star of the night for the Clippers, scoring a team-high 28 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field and four threes.

Rip City, what are your thoughts on Covington and Powell’s debuts with the Clippers? Chime off in the comments below.