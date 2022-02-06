Pacers Trade LeVert to Cleveland For Rubio, Picks

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a win-now move dealing injured point guard Ricky Rubio and picks to the Indiana Pacers for versatile wing Caris LeVert, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

The Pacers received a lottery protected 2022 first round pick as well as second round picks in 2022 and 2027 from the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz respectively. Cleveland will also receive Miami’s 2022 second round pick.

LeVert initially landed in Indiana just over 12 months ago as part of the multi-team deal that sent James Harden from the Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 27-year-old, who was born and raised in Ohio, has averaged 18.7 points on 32 percent three point shooting to go along with 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 steals this season.

Rubio was traded to the Cavaliers from the Minnesota Timberwolves in August but tore his left ACL during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 28.