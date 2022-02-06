Steve Nash: Nets Not Trading James Harden

With the NBA Trade Deadline just days away, speculation has surrounded the Brooklyn Nets and whether or not they will trade disgruntled star James Harden.

However, head coach Steve Nash put those rumors to bed in a press conference Sunday.

Reporter: "It sounded like you guys are not trading James Harden."



Steve Nash: "Yes, that's correct." pic.twitter.com/SJcOfDElYk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 6, 2022

Harden has been dealing with a hamstring injury as part of the Nets’ struggles all season long. With Kevin Durant also sidelined and Kyrie Irving only playing in road games, Harden has expressed to people within his inner circle his unhappiness with the situation.

The Nets traded several first-round draft picks to the Houston Rockets to acquire Harden just 13 months ago, and the Nets risk losing him in free agency this summer as Harden’s contract expires.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, all 30 teams are expected to be in talks with one another about upgrading with just a third of the season left. But now, arguably the biggest name on the trade market has unofficially come down.