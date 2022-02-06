NBA Salary Cap Set to Increase Next Season

The NBA’s salary cap is set to increase next season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league’s salary cap and tax level are going to be a little bit higher than the expected value.

Sources: The NBA has informed teams of projected salary cap and tax level in 2022-23 — $121M and $147M, both are $2M higher than previous estimates. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

This season, the salary cap is set at just over $112 million, making it around a $9 million increase from this season to next season.

This is significant considering the Blazers dumped a lot of salary in the trade that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers. With this news, the Blazers might not have needed to trade all of that salary away.

While the trade did provide flexibility for the roster moving forward, it also freed up some minutes for Anfernee Simons, who might get a slightly larger payday than expected this offseason.

Simons is expected to turn down a $5.7 million qualifying offer this offseason to become a restricted free agent this summer, and the Blazers will almost certainly match any deal that Simons would sign elsewhere.