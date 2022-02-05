Larry Nance, Jr. Suffers “Little Setback” with Knee Injury

Portland Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance, Jr. suffered a small setback in his recovery from a right knee injury and will be reevaluated before he rejoins the Blazers. Jay Allen of BlazersTV relayed the news via Twitter on Friday night, quoting Head Coach Chauncey Billups.

Chauncey Billups tells #BlazersTV that Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) had a “little setback” this morning and will be re-evaluated. Nance has missed 16 straight games with that injury.

Nance, Jr. has appeared in 37 games for the Blazers this season. His last appearance came on January 5th when the Blazers faced the Miami Heat. He is averaging 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 30.6% from the thre-point arc.

The Blazers traded Derrick Jones, Jr. and a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls last summer as part of a three-team deal, netting Nance, Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 6’7 forward is listed as “out” for Portland’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.