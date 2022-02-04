Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Thunder

For the second time in a week the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off and for the second time in a week, the Thunder prevailed. Tonight in Portland, in yet another low scoring affair, the Thunder beat the Blazers 96-93 on the backs of Lu Dort and Josh Giddey in a game where NEITHER team shot better than 40 percent from the field.

After going through much of the season as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, the Blazers have been up against it lately - tonight, just 18 percent from distance - and without much rim pressure they run out of options really quick offensively. This hurts particularly after moving Norman Powell along with Robert Covington earlier this afternoon in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they look at tonight’s game but more so focus on what the next 6 days holds for the Blazers as the trade deadline approaches.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!