Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day Thread

It’s been a heckuva day following the Portland Trail Blazers’ trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, and they still have a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to play. The Blazers are home following a 1-3 road trip, including a loss to the Thunder. The Thunder are coming off of a win over the Dallas Mavericks. What happens tonight is anyone’s guess.

Friday, February 4 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Cody Zeller (out), Nassir Little (out), Larry Nance Jr. (questionable), Trendon Watford (questionable), CJ Elleby (probable)

Thunder injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out), Vit Krejci (out), Aaron Wiggins (out), Isaiah Roby (out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out)

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!