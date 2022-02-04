Jacked Ramsays Live: Norman Powell and Robert Covington Trade Reaction

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for an emergency live Jacked Ramsays show where they take a look at today’s breaking news and trade that sent Robert Covington and Norman Powell from the Portland Trail Blazers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future 2nd round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

What does it all mean?

There was constant noise around Covington and possible destinations but the return was looked at as less than what the Blazers gave up two years ago (two 1st round picks, Trevor Ariza) — significantly so. Meanwhile, Norman Powell was viewed as a good player on a solid contract that perhaps went out a year or two too many but ultimately there was value in the deal.

So how do those two pieces end up netting the Blazers this return? What happens next? Jump on in and get involved as the guys take a look at every angle of the first big trade before the NBA Trade deadline.

