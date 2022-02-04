More Trail Blazers Trade Deadline Prospects

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back in production! After having to take a week off for various illnesses, Dave Deckard and Dia Miller have returned to talk about Damian Lillard at the NBA All-Star Game (or not), Losses to the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and (ouch!) Oklahoma City Thunder, a win over the Houston Rockets, and much more! The Sacramento Kings don’t want Ben Simmons. Anfernee Simons doesn’t want to dunk this year. The Blazers miss Nassir Little already! CJ McCollum is getting back in the groove. What does that mean for his trade prospects? Is there a real chance of the Blazers running back the Lillard-McCollum-Jusuf Nurkic trio next year? What would it mean if they did? And what about that pesky NBA Trade Deadline coming up in a week?

The Dave and Dia Podcast has you covered for all these topics and more. The dynamic duo even made a bet with each other whether Lillard would be named an All-Star this year. Find out who won and what the stakes were!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here. Or just click play on the embed below!

It’s Episode 64...enoy!