All-Star Reserves Announced

The NBA All-Star Reserves have been announced, joining the designated starters for the game that will be contested later in the month. For the Western Conference, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul of the Suns, and Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz were named to the team. They join the previously announced starters, including Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per Shams Charania of the Athletic, Draymond Green has announced he will not play in the All-Star Game, which leaves Commissioner Adam Silver to select who will replace him.

For the Eastern Conference, reserves include Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The starters in the East are Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for the weekend of February 20th.