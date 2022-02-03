Billups “Encouraged” By Recent Road Trip

Despite going 1-3 on the recent road trip, Portland Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups has confidence in his team’s performance, reports Jack Winter of ClutchPoints. Following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Billups remained upbeat.

“The one thing you can’t control in this league is shotmaking. One thing that you can control is the quality of shots that you get, and I feel good about the quality of shots that we’ve gotten,” he said. “I’m encouraged, I really am. I’m encouraged that we’re still playing the right basketball. You gotta make shots in this league to give yourself a chance to win.”

Billups had high praise for Norman Powell.

“Norman was really good,” Billups said. “Was able to get downhill, finish at the basket. Obviously, knocked down some really big threes for us. He was the one guy that really had it going, and we did a good job of finding him.”

And despite Billups’ optimism, there are still things to work on.

“Definitely not what we wanted, just to get one game,” he said of the Blazers’ 1-3 road trip. “We were definitely looking at more. Gotta tighten up when we get home.”

The Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on February 4th at 7pm PT.